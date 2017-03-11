Book tells the story of Philipsburg in photos

Sometimes your old address can be great material for your new book. Writer Debra Schnarrs McGeehan teamed up with Dennis McGeehan, an Elk County resident and retired professor of history at Penn State DuBois, to co-author a book about her hometown — “Around Philipsburg.”
The book uses more than 100 pages of photos and meticulous research to examine the colorful history of the community on the Moshannon Creek. Birth is never painless and bringing “Around Philipsburg” to life required the McGeehans to condense more than a century’s worth of history into paperback form.
“Trying to tell the story in a succinct manner brings criticism from those who want a more well-defined historical documentation. Also, some archives have to be omitted because the perfect visual representation was not available,” Schnarrs McGeehan said.
If “Around Philipsburg” leaves readers with an urge to delve deeper into local history, Dennis McGeehan said that it could be as easy as taking a drive down North Front Street.
“The most vivid and colorful stories come from people who have lived in the area for a lifetime,” he said.
