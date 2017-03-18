This week in history: Hall and Oates play the Bryce Jordan Center

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of March 19-25.
50 years ago
On March 21, 1967, more than 50 residents attended a meeting of the Bellefonte Borough Council to protest the Bellefonte Borough Authority’s ownership of the Big Spring pumping station and standpipe location. The council argued that the authority served only as a financial agent, not an operating authority.
25 years ago
On March 21, 1992, the CDT ran a story about David Wormley, an administrator from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was nominated as the new dean of Penn State’s College of Engineering. Outgoing dean John Brighton was promoted to executive vice president and provost of the university.
10 years ago
On March 19, 2007, Daryl Hall and John Oates were greeted by a standing ovation when they took the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center. They played favorites “Maneater” and “Say It Ain’t So.”
