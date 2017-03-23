Adult coloring brightens the walls of the YMCA in Bellefonte

Seniors are trendier than you might think.
Colored pencils, gel pens, magic markers — these have all been around for a long time, but everyone knows that the real trick of any self-respecting fad lies in making something old new again.
Dona Goldman and her friends can’t take credit for launching the adult coloring craze. They did, however, ride that wave all the way to the Bellefonte YMCA.
“Adult coloring became popular, and some of us were receiving the books as gifts,” Goldman said.
Actually, the arrangement itself is something of a gift that keeps on giving. The YMCA gets a revolving inventory of fresh wall art, and the ladies get to experience anew what, by all accounts, is still one of life’s true pleasures.
Adult coloring became popular and some of us were receiving the books as gifts. Dona Goldman
It’s all very simple, really. The ladies sit, color and chat. It’s not unlike a scene you might encounter at any of the local elementary schools — peppered with ever so slightly more talk about mahjong.
“It’s our social group. We care about each other,” Goldman said.
On Tuesday, the club was inking outlines of spring, the flowers, butterflies and other assorted tidings of nature that have yet to find the temperatures suitable enough to usher them back into the natural world.
For now, the two-dimensional facsimiles they were shading will have to do. As vivid and bright as their finished flowers were, chances are that they wouldn’t fare well out in the wild.
Instead, they’ll have to settle for a window looking into the YMCA’s conference room, which, for lack of a refrigerator, is the closest thing the building has to an art gallery. The drawings and themes rotate every few months, hence March’s ode to life under the sea.
Prospective members shouldn’t be intimidated by the public exposure.
“There’s no right way to do this. Let your creative juices flow,” group member Patty Krauss said.
Like most of the others, Krauss is also a member of Goldman’s stretch and flex class, which had met earlier that morning at the YMCA. Coloring club was a way to relax and allow the heart to find its footing again after an hour of free weights and stability balls.
There’s no right way to do this. Let your creative juices flow. Patty Krauss
The ladies also populate the same book club, share lunch together once a month and take the odd trip to the cinema to catch whatever happens to be playing up on the big screen.
“If someone is sick or in the hospital, we send them cards and flowers,” Krauss said.
She thinks that adult coloring can be therapeutic — and is probably right — but with this particular group, the activity seems to function best as a kind of wonderful excuse.
After all, it’s possible that Goldman is on to something here. People are always looking for reasons to get together. Why not do it over coloring books instead of martinis?
“We’re like a family. We truly exemplify a family YMCA,” Goldman said.
For more information on the adult coloring club, call the YMCA in Bellefonte at 355-5551.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments