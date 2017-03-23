This week in history: Residents rally to feed Talleyrand Park ducks

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of March 26- April 1.
50 years ago
The week of March 27, 1967, looked favorably on anyone looking to get in a little backyard barbecuing. Temperatures were expected to hit the low 70s, accompanied by sunny skies and cool breezes.
25 years ago
On March 6, 1992, the CDT reported that more than 400 people had signed petitions in opposition to a proposed ban on duck feeding in Talleyrand Park. The Bellefonte Borough Council was scheduled to consider the ordinance in April.
10 years ago
In March 2007, a man was sentenced to five days community service and two years of probation for his role in the death of a $3,500 Scottish Highland cow at a farm on Weaver Hill Road in Spring Township. The man and three friends were inebriated and hunting for deer, which resulted in the death of the cow.
