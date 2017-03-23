Don Patron Mexican Grill closes in State College

Don Patron Mexican Grill, 1653 N. Atherton St., closed last week after a four-year run in State College.
A sign posted on one of the restaurant’s windows confirmed the closing, thanking visitors for their support. It pointed customers to the eatery’s new location “near the Pittsburgh area” but did not confirm an address.
The owners could not be reached for comment.
Downtown State College business put on market
The owners of 409 Pizza and Wings, located at 444 E. College Ave., have plans to move to a smaller location less than a block away, according to public real estate data.
The lease for the 1,400-square-foot space expires at the end of April. The owners are negotiating for a nearby 1,000-square-foot location, according to the listing.
The listing’s price is $70,000. Only the business is for sale, the listing read, and not the real estate. Neither the owners nor the listing agent on the business could not be reached for comment.
409 Pizza and Wings opened in July 2014.
Investment firm acquires State College location
ParenteBeard Wealth Management recently announced the acquisitions of State College-based SFC Asset Management and Lancaster firm Hauck Wealth Management.
SFC Asset Management had $120.8 million in assets under management, according to 2015 U.S. News investing data. Along with Hauck Wealth Management, the acquisition gives ParenteBeard Wealth Management six locations spread across central Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to contribute our wealth of knowledge to such a well-established and respectable firm,” James J. Karchner, the past president of SFC Asset Management and now partner of ParenteBeard Wealth Management, said in a statement.
According to a release, the acquired firms provide portfolio management, retirement planning and risk management, among other services.
ParenteBeard Wealth Management is based in Lancaster.
Massage therapy brand seeking State College franchise partner
The largest system of massage therapy franchises in the United States is looking to expand into the State College market.
Massage Envy, which has more than 1,100 franchises nationwide, recently announced its interest in the area, citing State College’s demographics and real estate market as reasons to make the move.
The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company has 30 locations in Pennsylvania.
Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has 1.65 million members across the country, according to the company’s website.
