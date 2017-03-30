This week in history: Bellefonte Victorian Manor gutted by fire

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of April 2-8.
50 years ago
Soedijono Prawirosoehardjo, a research physicist at Penn State, married a woman on the other side of the world. The proxy wedding linked a house on Westerly Parkway in State College to Djakarta, Indonesia, where the bride and her stand-in groom were stationed. After the ceremony, Prawirosoehardjo drove to Washington, D.C., to certify to the Indonesian ambassador that his new wife could now come to the United States.
25 years ago
Early in April 1992, early Centre County returns placed “pelvis-swiveling Elvis” ahead of “hefty, jump-suited Elvis” in the vote to determine which would appear on a new postage stamp. The post office at 237 S. Fraser St. received about 200 ballots.
10 years ago
On April 2, 2007, the historic Bellefonte Victorian Manor was gutted by a fire. The flames were thought to have started underneath a backyard wooden porch before spreading throughout all three stories of the building’s interior. Built in 1877, the house was owned by Ken and Ruth Smith, who transformed it into a bed and breakfast.
