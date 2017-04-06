Office of Aging gets a fresh face with new director Ken Pendleton

2:24 Franklin says spring is a great time to find out who the other guys are Pause

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:08 Moshannon DCNR and wildfire plane ready for season

0:50 Youngsters making a better environment

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC