This week in history: Pa. Military Museum begins to take shape

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of April 9-15.
50 years ago
On April 13, 1967, the CDT reported that action on construction for what would eventually become the Pennsylvania Military Museum might soon be announced. The Pennsylvania Department of Property and Supplies had begun reviewing the final plans for the project in January of that year.
25 years ago
On April 14, 1992, Wal-Mart Inc. announced that it would build a regional distribution center in Clearfield County. The project was expected to cost $30 million and create 300 new jobs when it opened in the fall of 1993.
10 years ago
In April 2007, members of the Borough Council mulled the possibility of making State College the fifth Pennsylvania municipality to outlaw smoking in enclosed public places. Brandon Tarbert, a spokesman for Penn State Students for Tobacco Awareness, said that more than 75 percent of the student body would support an antismoking measure.
