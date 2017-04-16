This week in history: Kohl’s submits plans to Patton Township

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of April 16-22.
50 years ago
In April 1967, Centre County Hospital launched a campaign to raise at least $1 million to put toward the construction of a second, five-floor unit with 162 beds. The facility was to built on land deeded to the hospital board by Penn State, located about a mile east of Beaver Stadium.
25 years ago
Students at Penns Valley Elementary School prepared for the arrival of Earth Day by learning about how trash decomposes. They dropped everything from carrots to napkins to newspapers down a hole and charted the decomposition process against their predictions over the course of a few weeks.
10 years ago
On April 11, 2007 Kohl’s submitted sketch plans to Patton Township for an almost 89,000 square-foot retail store at the site of the former Lowe’s off Colonnade Way. It was the second time in less than three years that Kohl’s went through the planning process in Patton Township.
