April 23, 2017 9:41 PM

Washington named Lady Lions coach

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of April 23-29.

50 years ago

In April 1967, rehearsals continued for the two-day Band and Orchestra Festival, teaming more than 250 singers and instrumentalists from Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, State College and Philipsburg-Osceola area junior high schools.

25 years ago

On April 24, 1992, Hillary Clinton visited the steps of Penn State’s Old Main, where she delivered a 25-minute speech in support of her husband Bill Clinton’s bid for the presidency. University police estimated that more than 2,000 people filled out the crowd.

10 years ago

On April 24, 2007, Coquese Washington was named the fifth coach of the Penn State Lady Lions. She replaced Rene Portland, who had resigned in March after 27 years.

