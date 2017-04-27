Veteran Adam Hartswick speaks about his experience at Reboot during Reboot graduation on Monday at the Pleasant Gap Army Reserve Center.
Veteran Adam Hartswick speaks about his experience at Reboot during Reboot graduation on Monday at the Pleasant Gap Army Reserve Center. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Veteran Adam Hartswick speaks about his experience at Reboot during Reboot graduation on Monday at the Pleasant Gap Army Reserve Center. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Good Life

Reboot program helps veterans heal in the company of peers

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

April 27, 2017 8:36 AM

Andy Mylin used to relate to the military the way that others could to a “friend of a friend.”

It touched his every day life tangentially, passing through in the shape of two uncles who fought in Vietnam or a grandfather who received the Silver Star for valor in combat.

As a child, they were his heroes. It wasn’t until adulthood that he realized his heroes were men.

“These guys had seen things that I could never imagine and have been juggling that,” Mylin said.

An artist by trade, Mylin seems like an unconventional choice for the facilitator of Reboot Combat Recovery course. More than 1,500 veterans recovering from PTSD, with an emphasis on spiritual healing, have graduated the 12-week program.

We just start to talk about stuff like guilt, what they saw, what they experienced.

Andy Mylin

Mostly they just chat — about the roots of trauma, forgiveness or anything else that’s on their minds.

“We just start to talk about stuff like guilt, what they saw, what they experienced,” Mylin said.

He was recruited to lead Reboot’s Centre County contingent by Paul Lansberry, a veteran who faced challenges of his own after returning from duty in Iraq.

Lansberry shared some of those experiences with the crowd of spouses, children and other loved ones who assembled last week to help eight veterans celebrate their graduation.

Bud Wagner, a Vietnam War vet, collected his diploma with his wife by his side.

The older man’s initial return from Vietnam was a turbulent time, a clash between the values of his upbringing and the realities of war. That conflict eventually began to manifest itself through alcohol and drugs.

“I felt like I was on fire inside,” Wagner said.

Eventually he found religion and went on to a 28- year career with the Christian Retreat Center in Juniata County. Once life started slowing down again, Wagner realized that there were still things inside of him he needed to confront.

I don’t have to tell them what I did or what I experienced.

Bud Wagner

This time it was done in the company of peers, a group of men who could understand the burden he was carrying.

“I don’t have to tell them what I did or what I experienced,” Wagner said.

They already knew.

With the course now complete, Mylin is hoping that the group continues to support one another beyond the confines of their weekly meetings.

“For me, I’m hoping this is the start of a new experience for these guys,” Mylin said.

For more information, visit www.rebootrecovery.com.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You' 3:47

Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'
Peanut allergies are a bigger threat to kids with asthma 2:22

Peanut allergies are a bigger threat to kids with asthma

View More Video