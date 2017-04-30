Good Life

April 30, 2017 12:00 AM

This week in history: Men honored for heroism during major fire

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of April 30-May 6.

50 years ago

On Monday, May 1, 1967, the Bellefonte Borough Council voted to purchase the approximately 39 acres of land comprising Governor’s Park for an $8,000 price tag. The park committee was set to receive $16,000 earmarked for park improvements to be implemented over the course of a few years.

25 years ago

Engineering students at Penn State displayed variations on a “two-person portable habitat” designed for homeless people in front of the Sackett Building. The structures were constructed with materials ranging from cardboard to garbage bags, all incorporated with the intent of an environmentally friendly product.

10 years ago

Matt Emmerling and Kevin Mahoney were presented with Carnegie Medals for heroism after running into a fire at 700 W. College Ave. on April 2, 2006, and waking up the eight college students still sleeping inside. No one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You' 3:47

Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'
Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9 1:03

Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

View More Video

Entertainment Videos