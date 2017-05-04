Rotary Foundation celebrates 100 years of giving

It wouldn’t be a birthday without a party.
On May 19, the State College/Downtown Rotary Club is hosting a gala at the Mountain View Country Club to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Foundation.
Tickets are available to purchase until May 10 at www.downtownstatecollegerotary.org.
Tracy Sepich, president of the State College/Downtown club, said the foundation recently matched $2,000 that their group had raised locally to improve Boy Scout facilities.
“Our club in particular does like to fund organizations that help the youth,” Sepich said.
For some Rotary members, their work with the club can become a way of life.
“I think that a lot of times, once people get in, they just stick with it,” Sepich said.
She could be speaking specifically about Carl Hill, who since 1967 has served as an active member of five different Rotary clubs.
Even after all that time, his experience in the State College/Downtown club still manages to stand out.
“The State College club, I think, is very unique because of the wide variety of members,” Hill said.
Hill is very active in the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, which provides opportunities for young people to discover other cultures and become citizens of the world.
Perhaps more importantly, it keeps Hill, a retired United Methodist minister, knee deep in good works.
“It’s part of my life,” Hill said.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
