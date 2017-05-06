This week in history: Students get help with prom

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of May 7-13.
50 years ago
On Wednesday, May 11, 1967, a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Penn State’s Willard Building. State police worked with university security personnel to investigate the threat, which was delivered via an anonymous phone call. Classes resumed later that afternoon.
25 years ago
A total of 66 members from the United Parachute Club of Gilbertsville made a pinwheel formation at 5,000 feet over Montgomery County. The club claimed to have set a state record for free-fall formation diving.
10 years ago
In May 2007, students at Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School were busy preparing for prom. An anonymous donor helped make the evening possible by funding tuxes, dresses and tickets for those in need.
