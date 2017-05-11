Relay for Life season arrives in Centre County

Before reading any further, take a moment and knock on wood.
Last year’s Centre County Relay for Life circuit was blessed with some pretty terrific weather, and April’s Penn State edition on the HUB lawn kept the tradition rolling.
It was a really great event. They raised about $80,000.
Jen Leydig
“It was a really great event. They raised about $80,000,” said Jen Leydig, a community manager with Relay for Life.
That puts a lot of pressure on the next three relays in Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Philipsburg to deliver on the sunshine — or at least provide plenty of rain cover.
Fortunately for Leydig, Relay for Life isn’t really about tan lines.
“This is a way for people to show their support for the people battling cancer,” Leydig said.
This is a way for people to show their support for the people battling cancer.
Jen Leydig
She’s quick to point out that walking shoes or a penchant for moving in circles are not a prerequisite for attendance. A steady supply of food, music and games help Relay for Life keep up the pace.
“I want people to know that you don’t have to be involved with the event to come,” Leydig said.
For more information on the events, or to donate or join, visit relay.acsevents.org.
Relay for Life of Bellefonte
When: 8 a.m. to midnight May 20
Where: Governors Park, 405 Governors Park Road, Bellefonte
Fundraising goal: $40,332
Relay for Life of Happy Valley
When: 10 a.m. June 24 to 10 a.m. June 25
Where: Grange fairgrounds, 237 S. Hoffer Ave, Centre Hall
Fundraising goal: $187,000
Relay for Life of the Moshannon Valley
When: 8 a.m. June 17
Where: Geisinger Medical Center, 210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg
Fundraising goal: $55,000
Bark for Life of Central Pa.
When: Sept. 17
Where: Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments