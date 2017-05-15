This week in history: Boalsburg boy lauded for saving mother’s life

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of May 14-20
50 years ago
In May 1967, State College borough officials signed an agreement with the state Department of Highways to widen the stretch of South Atherton Street that runs from South Allen Street to Branch Road to four lanes.
25 years ago
On May 17, 1992, Bryce Jordan — former Penn State president and the namesake of the Bryce Jordan Center — delivered the commencement address to the College of Arts and Architecture. He urged students to seek artistic qualities in their lives and work.
10 years ago
On May 15, 2007, Joshua Cavender, a 9-year-old from Boalsburg, was honored with a “Certificate of Heroism” from the Centre County commissioners. Cavender came home from school to find his mother fighting to breathe and unable to speak. He dialed 911 and followed the dispatcher’s instructions until paramedics arrived.
