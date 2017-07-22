This week in history: Bellefonte Lime Co. gets approval to dig

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of July 23-29.
50 years ago
On July 23, 1967, Gov. Raymond Shafer attended a Centre County Republican Committee chicken barbecue in Hecla Park. Almost 800 people attended the event, eating food prepared by the Centre Hall Lions Club and listening to live music courtesy of the Bellefonte-American Legion Junior Band.
25 years ago
In July 1992, the Benner Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow Bellefonte Lime Co. to dig a deep mine for limestone on 12 acres of land. There were a total of 13 public hearings held on the proposal, and the final approval included more than 30 conditions that the company had to meet.
10 years ago
In July 2007, the State College MicroBrewers and Importers Exposition celebrated its 10th anniversary. “Drink Less, Drink the Best” was the official motto of the event, which was geared toward fans of the craft beer scene.
