This week in history: Dunkin’ Donuts returns to State College

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of July 30-Aug. 5.
50 years ago
By the end of July 1967, Centre County had accumulated 25.18 inches of rainfall, the most it had experienced since 1956. The total rainfall for July 1967 alone was 6.76 inches, more than double the rainfall the county received during the same month the previous year.
25 years ago
In July 1992,the Last Cruise brought a collection of rare and stylish vehicles to downtown State College — including a hearse. A 1957 pink Chevy Bel Air convertible and a 1988 Porsche 930 S were among the cars that wound their way around Allen Street.
10 years ago
In August 2007, it was announced that Dunkin’ Donuts would be returning to State College at the corner of Fraser Street and College Avenue. Donuts would be delivered twice a day to the 2,400-square-foot location from the company’s truck stop location in Milesburg.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments