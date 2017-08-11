An effort toward building a pool in Bellefonte started 50 years ago.
Good Life

This week in history: Campaign for Bellefonte pool launched

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

August 11, 2017 9:05 AM

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Aug. 13-19.

50 years ago

On Aug. 14, 1967, a campaign to bring a swimming pool to the Bellefonte area was launched. Project Swim sent employees from the Bellefonte borough to make house-to-house calls in the hopes of raising at least $100,000 toward the endeavor.

25 years ago

In August 1992, the ninth annual Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair brought more than 100 booths full of attractions to the downtown area. The fair required hundreds of volunteers and was second in size only to Bellefonte’s Victorian Christmas.

10 years ago

In August 2007, the first ever Herbie’s Hometown Loop was held at the end of the 24th annual Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair. The 5K run/walk was launched in the memory of Jeremy Herbstritt, a Bellefonte Area High School graduate who was killed during a shooting rampage at Virginia Tech earlier that year.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

