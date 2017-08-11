4 contestants to vie for 2017 Grange Fair Queen crown

A new reign will begin Aug. 16, as one of four contestants will be crowned the 2017 Grange Fair Queen. The crown will be passed to the winner by current Queen Emma Spackman.
Contestants this year are:
▪ Katie Hartle, 17, a senior at Bellefonte Area High School. The daughter of the late Richard Hartle and B.J. Hartle plans to go to college to study nursing. She is an FFA member, serves veterans meals and works on Mammonth Spring Farms.
▪ Amelia Miller, 16, is a junior at Bellefonte Area High School. The daughter of Randy and Lisa Miller, she plans to go to college to prepare for a career in foreign affairs or international relations. She is a 4-H member and plays the violin.
▪ Megan Royer, 18, is a 2017 graduate of State College Area High School and plans to attend Penn State this fall. The daughter of Robert and Karen Royer, she plans to study agricultural education and extension. She is an FFA member and completed a spring internship with the USDA as a biological technician intern.
▪ Gabrielle Swavely, 18, is a 2017 graduate of State College Area High School. The daughter of Steve and Jeanette Swavely, she plans to take a year off before attending college. Her goal is to open a restaurant or become a vet tech.
The pageant is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Southside Stage.
Comments