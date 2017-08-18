Amish men look on as firefighters work on a fire that gutted an Aaronsburg home on Aug. 24, 2007.
Good Life

This week in history: Amish help firefighters with Aaronsburg blaze

By Frank Ready

Frank Ready

August 18, 2017 1:23 PM

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of August 20-26.

50 years ago

On Aug. 23, 1967, nearly 200 trailers and 700 tents gathered in Centre Hall for the 93rd annual Grange Fair. The festivities officially began the next day, with hobby and art show exhibits scattered across the fairgrounds.

25 years ago

In August 1992, an estimated 39,000 students returned to Penn State’s University Park campus. Water consumption in the State College borough was expected to increase by 500,000 gallons a day.

10 years ago

On the evening of Aug. 24, 2007, nine fire companies fighting a blaze at a home in Aaronsburg received assistance from dozens of Amish good Samaritans. Millheim Fire Chief Delmar Homan said that the house was going to be a complete loss.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

