This week in history: Penn State hits record-high enrollment

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
50 years ago
In September 1967, Penn State was expected to hit a new high in enrollment for the fall term with more than 34,700 resident-credit students. There was also a record-high number of 8,100 freshmen enrolled.
25 years ago
On Aug. 31, 1992, the 118th Grange Fair held “Kiddies Day.” Kids through high-school age got into the fair for free and paid half-price for rides such as the Flying Saucer or Tilt-A-Whirl.
10 years ago
In August 2007, Chrissie Ebeck, a juvenile school-based probation officer for Centre County, won a bet with fellow employees and raised about $300 for Restitution Opportunity and Reimbursement by eating one of every item in the county courthouse vending machine. The snacks totaled more than 7,000 calories.
