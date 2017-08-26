Fifty years so, enrollment at Penn State was at an all-time high, 8,100 freshmen enrolled.
Fifty years so, enrollment at Penn State was at an all-time high, 8,100 freshmen enrolled. Centre Daily Times, file
Fifty years so, enrollment at Penn State was at an all-time high, 8,100 freshmen enrolled. Centre Daily Times, file

Good Life

This week in history: Penn State hits record-high enrollment

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

August 26, 2017 11:16 PM

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

50 years ago

In September 1967, Penn State was expected to hit a new high in enrollment for the fall term with more than 34,700 resident-credit students. There was also a record-high number of 8,100 freshmen enrolled.

25 years ago

On Aug. 31, 1992, the 118th Grange Fair held “Kiddies Day.” Kids through high-school age got into the fair for free and paid half-price for rides such as the Flying Saucer or Tilt-A-Whirl.

10 years ago

In August 2007, Chrissie Ebeck, a juvenile school-based probation officer for Centre County, won a bet with fellow employees and raised about $300 for Restitution Opportunity and Reimbursement by eating one of every item in the county courthouse vending machine. The snacks totaled more than 7,000 calories.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year
Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You' 3:47

Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

View More Video