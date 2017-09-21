The ’80s are back with this new Centre County Library club

As the old saying goes, if you want to entertain a child, give them an elaborate 3-D combination puzzle invented circa 1974 by a Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture.
Or something to that effect.
Centre County Library is launching a Rubik’s Cube Club to be held every other Wednesday for children 8 years old and older.
The group will meet again from 4:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 4, inside the library’s common room.
Laura Sarge, youth programming and outreach librarian, said that she had noticed a recent surge in popularity for the 3-D puzzles.
“I personally don’t know much about Rubik’s Cubes, I certainly don’t know how to solve them, so I put out flyers encouraging teens who had an interest to contact me about being the club leader,” Sarge said.
Andrea Waddell, a seventh-grader from the Bald Eagle Area School District, offered to teach other children how to use algorithms to solve the riddles of the 10 cubes that the library will have on standby.
She’s been grappling with the puzzles on her own — plus the help of YouTube — for a year and half, with a record time of 46 seconds.
“I practiced every day at school while I was waiting for lunch and stuff,” Andrea said.
Her collection totals about a dozen Rubik’s Cubes, which grow more complex in size.
Andrea thinks that teaching other kids how to master the thought process involved might take time.
“It’s hard to understand at first. I had to watch the video probably about 1,000 times,” Andrea said.
Sarge encourages kids to bring their own Rubik’s Cubes so that they can practice solving them at home.
“Because of the way Andrea will teach children to solves the cube, we look at this as a STEM program that will support children’s math and coding skills through a fun and rewarding medium,” Sarge said.
Those interested in participating in the club can sign up at the library’s circulation desk.
