Bellefonte Borough Council purchases Governors Park

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Nov. 5- 11.
50 years ago
On Nov. 6, 1967, the Bellefonte Borough Council adopted an agreement to purchase Governors Park. The agreement with the park committee stipulated that the $16,000 cost of the park be returned to the borough and be budgeted to the Park and Recreation Commission.
25 years ago
In November 1992, the National Store closed its doors after 51 years in Bellefonte. Bernie Goldman founded the men’s and boys’ clothing store and then passed the business along to his son, Stan.
10 years ago
In November 2007, a U.S. soldier who graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School was caught in the blast of an improvised explosive device just south of Baghdad. Logan Thompson was flown to a hospital in Germany where surgery to remove shrapnel from his leg and ankle was successful.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
