Debbie King and her grandson, Trey Weiser throw rings on toy flamingos during Bellefonte’s Relay for Life at Governors Park.
Good Life

Bellefonte Borough Council purchases Governors Park

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

November 04, 2017 9:26 PM

The following is a look back in the Centre Daily Times archives for the week of Nov. 5- 11.

50 years ago

On Nov. 6, 1967, the Bellefonte Borough Council adopted an agreement to purchase Governors Park. The agreement with the park committee stipulated that the $16,000 cost of the park be returned to the borough and be budgeted to the Park and Recreation Commission.

25 years ago

In November 1992, the National Store closed its doors after 51 years in Bellefonte. Bernie Goldman founded the men’s and boys’ clothing store and then passed the business along to his son, Stan.

10 years ago

In November 2007, a U.S. soldier who graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School was caught in the blast of an improvised explosive device just south of Baghdad. Logan Thompson was flown to a hospital in Germany where surgery to remove shrapnel from his leg and ankle was successful.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

