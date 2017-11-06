This holiday season, join the handmade shopping trend

There’s shopping local for the holidays and then there’s going really local, in some cases down to your own hands.
Now’s the time to get started on those holiday gifts, whether you make them yourself or seek out a local artisan.
DIY (or with help)
If you’re crafty (or maybe just curious), you have two choices: Go at it alone or get some help from a local business that specializes in tapping into customer’s creativity. If it’s a truly DIY experience you’re looking for, Pinterest is the go-to. There, you can find step-by-step instructions for everything from the simple, (hot cocoa kits, or dozens of other gifts that fit into a mason jar) to the slightly more advanced and head scratching, (peppermint candy bowl). Stop by the mega-popular site for a minute and log out hours later after finding the perfect gift for the bookworm, (a knife holder made from favorite titles), teacher (crayon vase) or locavore (dip mix ornaments) in your life.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ 2017 Holiday Outlook report, the majority of consumers are primed to spend as much or more this holiday season as they did last year — an average of $1,189 each. Top categories for shoppers include apparel, gift cards, toys and personal electronics. By swapping out one of those categories with a handmade gift that often includes materials already in your home, you’re bound to cut down your overall budget.
Just don’t wait until Dec. 20-something to get started with DIY gifts. Browse Pinterest Fails to see the danger in that.
For a more guided handmade experience, The Makery in downtown State College has an array of workshops for kids and adults that specialize in holiday crafts and gifts starting at the end of November. With workshops that include Crafting Clay Ornaments, Grapevine & Greens Wreath, Christmas Canvas Art and more, The Makery owner Amy Frank said the studio has expanded its offerings this holiday season in response to high demand.
“We’ve definitely seen a trend locally of people wanting to give gifts that they’ve made themselves,” Frank said.
In past years, Frank said the most popular offering has been the Holiday Mini-Maker Workshop that’s held the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, that’s Nov. 27 and there’s a morning and afternoon session. That workshop is geared toward children and helping them make holiday gifts.
A new offering at The Makery this year is the adults-only Holiday Art Bar event, where crafting and cocktails go together on Dec. 8.
Also in downtown State College, 2000 Degrees advertises “no talent required,” for ages 2-80 who want to paint their own pottery. Starting in November, there’s a flood of people who come in to make their own holiday gifts, owner Kelly Cummins said.
“It’s our busiest time of year,” she said.
There’s a holiday selection that includes Christmas platters and a lot of ornaments, but Cummins said it’s also popular for people to work on classic things like dishes, bowls and mugs as gifts.
If it’s wall art you want to wrap up, Two Painting Broads Studio in Philipsburg hosts public and private painting parties. Happy Valley Sip and Paint also offers painting classes where the product might end up so nice, you want to give it as a gift.
Locally handmade
Still, not everyone is comfortable with a paint brush or needle and thread. If it’s a handmade gift you’re after, there’s no shame in looking toward someone else’s hands. Centre County has many artisans who are happy to help out, and if the trend in The Makery’s all-local market is any indication, community members are looking to go local with handmade gifts. Frank said there’s a definite uptick in sales in the market in December.
“You’re buying locally, but those gifts are being made by a local artist,” said Frank, who noted another local element in that 10 percent of proceeds from the market are donated to Stormbreak, a State College residential program for teenage girls.
Centre County has a number of craft markets, fairs and events through December that are perfect for browsing and shopping. This first weekend in December, Port Matilda artist Suzy Decker will have her fused glass designs and decor at four separate events, including the annual Juried Winter Craft Market that will be held Dec. 2 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. She said it’s her busiest time of year and finds that community members are proud to support local artisans.
“They’ll often want a business card to put in with the gift,” Decker said.
The online handmade marketplace Etsy is the virtual equivalent of a craft fair. To keep it local, search by location. Anne-Marie Hildebrandt has sold handmade jewelry on Etsy for the past eight years.
“It’s always gotten more busy leading up to the holidays, and actually also right after,” she said.
She’s sold mostly on Etsy in the past years, but started selling locally at festivals over the past year and has her work in the Gallery Shop in Lemont. She’s increasing her local presence, and can be found Dec. 9 during Bellefonte Victorian Christmas.
Other major holiday craft fairs include the Nov. 25 Milesburg Hometown Christmas Rummage & Craft Show; Dec. 1 Lemont Christmas Market, Dec. 1 Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale and more.
“To give a gift that you’re excited to give as a gift and that helps a real person is a great thing,” Decker said.
