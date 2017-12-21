Miles the cat was missing for 4 years. He found his way back to his family.

Charlotte DeVoir was an innocent 4-year-old when she brought her cat Miles home from a shelter in Clearfield.
She describes the process with a simplicity that most people reserve for first love.
“He was orange and I liked orange so I wanted him,” Charlotte said.
She was a more worldly 6 when her parents Greg and Joanne gently broke the news that Miles was gone, having absconded from his carrier outside of the vet’s office before disappearing into a tangle of bushes.
Mom and Dad put on a brave face, but even then Charlotte was old enough to muster the level of cynicism due the occasion.
“I figured I’d never see him again,” Charlotte said.
Charlotte DeVoir
Somehow she’d made it all the way to a stately 10 when her mother got the call that Miles had been found wounded but alive in State College.
Charlotte was worried that four years in the wild would change a cat, make him fiercer or more indifferent to his human family.
When Miles finally came home after a brief respite at Metzger Animal Hospital, those doubts were quickly put to rest.
“He just kind of felt the same to me,” Charlotte said.
Seven months later, Miles has successfully reintegrated back into the DeVoir clan, which includes Charlotte’s 8-year-old sister Becca and no less than three fellow felines.
It was also a beautiful thing to see Charlotte’s heart heal when he came back.
Greg DeVoir
By now, he’s well on the other side of six- to eight-week recuperation period for an abscess on the back of his right leg. The girls read him “Beauty and the Beast” to help pass the time.
“When we got him home, they did such a good job helping to take care of him,” Joanne said.
Mark Koshko, a veterinarian at Metzger, called it a happy ending.
Miles was brought to the animal hospital after someone spotted him near Woodycrest Street in State College. He was traced back to the DeVoir family using his microchip implant.
Koshko said the cat’s life wasn’t in danger when he arrived at Metzger.
“It was actually doing quite well in terms of the survival type things,” Koshko said.
There’s not a day that goes by that Greg DeVoir isn’t happy to find Miles back in the family’s Port Matilda home. He was the one on duty when the cat escaped and the past few months have wiped a pretty big blemish from his permanent record.
“It was also a beautiful thing to see Charlotte’s heart heal when he came back,” Greg said.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
