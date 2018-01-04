A prom for people with special needs is coming to Boalsburg. Here’s how you can help.

The internet makes a lot of people cry, but Lisa Lesher has a go-to video that can get the job done in one to three clicks, max.
You can find it at centralpanighttoshine.com, along with dates, times and a bunch of other pertinent information that we’ll eventually get to with regard to the prom that’s being held early next month at Calvary Church in Boalsburg.
There will be limos, a catered dinner, even a shoe shining station — all put together free of charge for people with special needs. If that sounds impressive in print, know that it looks even better in the video Lesher likes so much.
The faces give it an unfair advantage. Bright smiles account for at least half of a picture’s 1,000-word quota and there are at least a dozen of them swimming around somewhere in the tightly edited compilation of proms sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation at churches in far-flung locations across the globe.
“I could watch the video over and over again and each time it makes me cry,” Lesher said.
Most proms are advertised with a well-placed poster outside of the school gymnasium. Lesher heard about “A Night to Shine” while watching a Tebow Bible study.
She lobbied Pastor Dan Nold to add Calvary to the list of more than 500 churches that will open their doors and dance floors to people with special needs on the evening of Feb. 9.
Nold wasn’t too difficult to convince.
“The Night to Shine event is a great opportunity to serve an important part of our community, a part that is sometimes a bit invisible,” Nold said.
Lesher is looking for partners willing to donate money, food and decorations. If it’s time you have to spare, a buddy will be paired with each guest to ensure that they have a safe and fun night.
Buddies also get to assist with what Lesher thinks will wind up being the highlight of the event.
“The best thing is at the end of the evening, every guest is going to be king or queen of the prom,” Lesher said.
Claire Weaver is looking forward to attending A Night to Shine with friends Brittany Peter and Sarah Pelchar.
She describes herself as a very social person, a quality that’s useful when it comes to interacting with guests during her shift at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
“We’ll all three probably get the party started,” Weaver said.
The prom is open to anyone 14 or older and prospective guests can register at the event’s website (after they’re done watching the video, of course).
Lesher has her fingers crossed for a big turnout.
“Hopefully this is the first year of many to be hosting the event,” Lesher said.
For more information, visit centralpanighttoshine.com.
