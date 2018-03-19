‘Fit Over 50’ crew creates community at State College gym

Walk into Fitology on Westerly Parkway in State College and you might find an unexpected sight. Beyond the college students and fitness enthusiasts, you’ll see a large number of gym members of an advanced age — and working just as hard or harder than anyone else. The community within the community at Fitology has been unofficially referenced as the “Fit Over 50” group.
Claire Colebrook, part-owner and instructor at Fitology, estimates that 10 percent of the gym’s membership is 50 or older.
“I would say the great thing about the way fitness has developed in the 21st century, and the way being 50 has changed, is that it’s no longer a discernible or less-conditioned group,” she said. “We have members who are over 50 that have finished ultramarathons, triathlons and century rides, and have won for their age group.”
Colebrook says the most popular classes for the over-50 crowd — who she calls probably Fitology’s most consistent attendees — include Bodyflow (a mix of tai chi, yoga and Pilates); Bodypump (free weights); and The Trip (cycling, but in an immersive, virtual reality environment). For this demographic, the Fitology team often recommends indoor cycling and free weights, as these types of exercises can help build bone density and muscle mass. Fitology recommends beginners start with 20 minutes of classes, building up their endurance and preventing injury.
The Fit Over 50 crew can’t give Fitology enough praise, and not just for the gym’s inclusivity.
Gloria Gladd takes Bodypump, Bodyflow, RPM, CX and The Trip classes, and she said Bodypump is her favorite, thanks to the upbeat music and way it pushes her to go the extra mile (“On my own, I would do a few reps and be done,” she said).
“Being a member of Fitology has made me feel like part of a group (or) family of like-minded members,” Gladd said. “We encourage each other and bring out the best (in one another). Competition is only with ourselves and not other members. The gym is a very supportive environment.”
Gladd is a medical office assistant at Penn State Health and has seen increased fitness and endurance in her other activities, such as hiking, cycling and golfing.
“I enjoy confounding expectations that, if you are a certain age, you must be feeble,” said member Cynthia Berger, a science writer who also enjoys hiking and kayaking.
“I started working out when I turned 50,” she said. “I had some health challenges and I wanted to try exercise to solve the problems rather than taking drugs. ... I am (now) measurably much healthier.”
Another member, Vicki Brown, has been taking Fitology classes since the gym opened five years ago and said it’s made her “much more aware of how adequate exercise and proper nutrition are critical to…overall health and fitness level(s).”
Brown is enrolled in seven classes.
“Being over 50 should not deter you from working toward an elevated level of activity and fitness,” she said. “I know it is completely possible to achieve better physical, mental and emotional health at 50-plus. Although I personally was always a ‘fit’ person, the atmosphere at Fitology is very inclusive regardless of what physical condition you are currently in and can adapt any program to help you achieve the level of fitness you desire regardless of your age.”
Brown thinks she’s in the best shape of her life at 52.
“I have lost approximately 15 pounds since becoming a member at Fitology and maintaining my current level of fitness is made possible by the variety of classes and experiences that come with being a member of the Fit tribe,” she said.
Mary Edgington, a member since 2013 who is enrolled in seven classes, agrees.
“I think anyone can reach a high level of activity (and) fitness at any age, but it takes commitment and consistency,” she said. “If one is just starting out, taking it slow and building up over time is absolutely essential. I would also recommend speaking to an expert if one is beginning at a later age. They can help design a workout that works for them and prevents injury and/or disappointment.”
Benefits she’s seen in her own life — beyond physical fitness — include reduced stress, a stronger immune system and new friendships.
The latter is a recurring theme among many members.
“Fitology is like family; we look out for each other, we celebrate our kids’ accomplishments and work out at the same time,” Marcia O’Lensky said. “Our fit family keeps me motivated.”
Colebrook notes that community is a vital part of fitness, regardless of which gym you attend.
“Being over 50 is often a challenge socially,” she said. “You’re not hanging out with your kids or kids’ friends’ parents. Your kids are probably at college. Group fitness is a way of being social, if you want, without having to sacrifice vast amounts of time and effort. We’ve had people over 50 start running and hiking with each other — not something we organize, just something that emerges organically from people moving in common.”
“Our aim,” she added, “is to allow people to outsource tenacity. Some individuals can motivate themselves, and that’s great. We provide all the motivation, planning and tenacity. The idea is to use music, the sense of community and fun, so that you can reach any level without having to be too tenacious.”
