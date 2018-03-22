‘I have this story to tell’: Stephanie Skipper talks ‘The Voice,’ childhood and more

Earlier this month, State College native Stephanie Skipper made her debut on NBC’s “The Voice.” Recently, she spoke to the CDT about her childhood, influences and what’s next. Here’s five things you may not know about the 33-year-old singer who’s vying to become a household name.
She was painfully shy as a child
That’s not something you’d expect to learn about somebody who recently hugged Kelly Clarkson on national television, but it’s true.
A much younger Skipper used to hide under the kitchen table when visitors dropped by the family home.
“I was a little slow to bloom in my social skills and just confidence,” Skipper said.
Jonathan Weibel met Skipper when he was the youth pastor at State College Alliance Church and said he could tell from an early age that she was a gifted singer.
Skipper performed during worship services and other youth group functions but still suffered from bouts with bashfulness.
“I would always have to tell her to eat the mic,” Weibel said.
She’s taken a couple of shots at a career in music
Skipper won a battle of the bands completion while attending college in Illinois. The prize was an opportunity to play with Christian hip-hop artist Toby Mach, who eventually signed her to his label.
In Nashville, Skipper met her husband, Tim, and the two of them eventually spun-off to form a two-person touring group by the name of CooperLily.
They played any venue that would have them. It was fun for a while, but eventually they both felt the need for a more grounded existence and returned to Nashville.
“There was actually a lot of sadness, a lot of grieving. This was kind of the third time that the dream hasn’t worked out for me,” Skipper said.
She decided to try out for ‘The Voice’ because of Kelly Clarkson
Skipper was at the gym when she saw on “Good Morning America” that her favorite singer, Kelly Clarkson, would be a judge on the next season of “The Voice.”
“It was kind of the little kick in the pants I needed. I still love to sing. I still want to continue to explore the possibility of what it looks like to continue doing that,” Skipper said.
She went with Team Adam because...
Oh Adam Levine, you smooth talker, you.
“One my favorite things about you is that you brought my attention to the really important thing, which is the song and the story and what’s actually happening up there. The heart and the soul is there and I think that is the only place, at least on my team here, is the only place I’d ever want to start,” Levine told Skipper after her audition on “The Voice.”
Heart is exactly what she was trying to pour into her rendition of Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece.” After spending most of her career trying to adopt whatever sound she needed, Skipper is now interested in honing something that is uniquely her own.
“I know I can hit notes, I know like, yeah, I have a good voice, but I also feel like I have this story to tell and merging those two things has been difficult for me,” Skipper said.
She’s not planning on going anywhere any time soon
Weibel and his wife held a party earlier this month to coincide with Skipper’s on-air debut.
“I got pretty emotional. I had tears streaming down my face,” Weibel said.
Skipper has no idea how her time on “The Voice” will end, but sounds resolved to continue pursuing music.
“No matter what happens I want to try and put some music out, write some songs that maybe tell a little bit of the story and the journey that I’ve been on the last two or three years,” Skipper said.
