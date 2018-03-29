‘It’s a grieving process’: Local artists commemorate the Toll Brothers site

An exhibit hosted by the Nittany Valley Environmental Coalition and the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania will focus on the plot of land at the corner of Whitehall Road and Blue Course Drive where Toll Brothers will construct a student housing development.
Paintings, drawings and photographs of the spot — all created by community members — will be featured at The State Theatre from April 2-30.
Terry Melton, NVEC secretary, thinks that the exhibit might provide a form of expression for those who fought to preserve the land.
“It’s a grieving process, just like the loss of anything that you care about,” Melton said.
Finding pieces for the exhibit wasn’t hard. Marie Doll, executive director of the Art Alliance, said that many of the artists she contacted already had artwork devoted to the site in their portfolio.
There will be a total of 11 alliance members presenting at the exhibit.
“I think for the artists themselves it’s their way of expressing their deep feelings,” Doll said.
On March 24, the Art Alliance hosted an art workshop for community members to come in and commemorate the site with paintings and drawings of their own.
So many people registered prior to the workshop that it had to be divided into two sessions.
Finding solace from the past is one thing, but Melton hopes that the exhibit gets people thinking ahead.
“It reminds people that in the future there will be other fights,” Melton said.
