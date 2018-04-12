Why doesn’t Centre County have single stream collection?

For the past few months I have been working on a new website for the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority. I happen to think that it is pretty fantastic, easy to navigate and full of information. But you don’t have to take my word for it — check it out for yourself. We are at the same address as before: www.centrecountyrecycles.org.
I think the most important feature of the website is the Frequently Asked Questions page. I grabbed some FAQs from the new website and put them below as an introduction for you.
Q: I moved from an area that had single stream collection for recycling. Why don’t we have single stream collection?
A: Single stream recycling is the process of putting all acceptable recyclable items together in one large cart for collection and sortation at a single stream recycling facility. Many larger population areas around the country have adopted single stream collection for recycling. The CCRRA recently contracted with a consulting company who conducted a yearlong study and determined that single stream collection was not the right option for our program. Our program already has high participation and low contamination, which is important to get a strong recycled material market price/value.
Q: What can I do with old paint?
A: Latex paint, when dry, may be disposed of in your regular trash. If you are simply overwhelmed with latex paint, the Authority’s Transfer Station (253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte) is allowed to accept up to 5 gallons of latex paint per person per day. There is a $15 minimum charge for this service. Please note that the Authority will not accept latex paint at our Household Hazardous Waste events.
Oil based paint, when dry, may be disposed of in your regular trash. The Authority’s Transfer Station will not accept oil based paint in liquid form. However, we will accept it at our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be held April 27-28.
Q: Can I recycle long, fluorescent light tubes from my home?
A: “Home” is the keyword here. CCRRA will accept long, fluorescent light tubes from households during our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event held April 27-28. We cannot accept fluorescent tubes from businesses, so other alternatives should be explored. Fluorescent light tubes may also be disposed of with regular trash. Place your light tube next to your refuse container in plain sight for your refuse driver to see. If you have multiple tubes to dispose of, tape them together and place them in plain sight next to your refuse container.
Q: Where can I recycle my computer and monitor?
A: The CCRRA has a collection site to recycle electronics. Just stop by our facility, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, and drop off your old electronics free of charge. Please note that not all electronics are accepted for recycling. Visit our website for a list of acceptable items.
Thank you for recycling!
Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecounty recycles.org.
