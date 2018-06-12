Plan your summer of free or cheap family activities in Centre County

Keeping everyone entertained during the summer can be tough. Eventually even the biggest of backyards can start to feel a little small and there's only so much daytime television one can endure. Here's a list of upcoming events in Centre County that are geared toward the entire family.
The best part? These events are either free or on the cheap.
For a full list of events, or to submit an event, visit calendar.centredaily.com.
Family Game Night
What: Families are invited to stop by Centre County Library in Bellefonte to play different types of games.
When: 5:30- 7 p.m. June 19
Where: Centre County Library, 200 N Allegheny St, Bellefonte
Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org
Singing Onstage: The Wizard of Oz
What: The musical theater students from Singing Onstage will perform familiar songs from "The Wizard of Oz."
When: noon June 22
Where: Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen Street, State College
Info: www.singingonstage.com
Read It, Watch It series
What: The State Theatre will screen free family-friendly films on Wednesdays. Some of the selections inlcude "Frozen," "Coco," "Boss Baby" and "Tangled."
When: noon June 20-Aug. 22
Where: The State Theatre, 130 W College Ave, State College
Info: www.thestatetheatre.org
Family Story Time
What: Holt Memorial Library will celebrate Family Story Time with a beach themed story and a summer craft.
When: 6- 7 p.m. June 25
Where: Holt Memorial Library, 17 North Front Street, Philipsburg
Info:www.centrecountylibrary.org
Ferdinand the Bull Violin Concert
What: James Lyon, concertmaster of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, will use a violin to tell the story of Ferdinand the Bull.
When: 2:30 p.m. June 27
Where: Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen Street, State College
Poochies on the Mountain
What: As part of its Movies on the Mountain series, Tussey Mountain will host a dog-friendly showing of the animated Disney film "The Fox and the Hound." Dogs must remain on a leash and owners are required to show up-to-date vaccination records and sign a liability waiver.
When: 9 p.m. June 29; Movies on the Mountain is held on Fridays through Aug. 17.
Where: Tussey Mountain, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg
Info: www.tusseymountain.com
Welch Pool Cardboard Regatta
What: Families can help children make a boat from cardboard, paperboard and duct tape that they can paddle across Welch Pool in a race.
When: 2-4:30 p.m. July 4 (boats must be registered by 8 a.m. July 2)
Where: Welch Pool, 670 Westerly Parkway, State College
Info: www.crpr.org
Note: July 4 is also a $1 admission day at both Welch and Park Forest pools
Rock Painting
What: Children and their parents can paint rocks to hide throughout the community as part of Happy Valley Rocks or Clearfield Rocks.
When: 5:30- 7 p.m. July 12
Where: Holt Memorial Library, 17 North Front Street, Philipsburg
Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org
Dinosaur Dig
What: Field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will create a dig site filled with real dinosaur fossils at Centre Hall Public Library.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 25
Where: Centre Hall Public Library, 109 West Beryl Street, Centre Hall
Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org
Summer programs at The Arboretum
What: A variety of free activities take place in the children's garden at The Arboretum at Penn State through summer. They include a Family Yoga and Movement classes from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and meeting local creatures with Animal Afternoons from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park
Info: arboretum.psu.edu
