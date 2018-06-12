There will be a cardboard regatta at Welch Pool on July 4, which is also a $1 admission day.
There will be a cardboard regatta at Welch Pool on July 4, which is also a $1 admission day. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
There will be a cardboard regatta at Welch Pool on July 4, which is also a $1 admission day. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Good Life

Plan your summer of free or cheap family activities in Centre County

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

June 12, 2018 03:27 PM

Keeping everyone entertained during the summer can be tough. Eventually even the biggest of backyards can start to feel a little small and there's only so much daytime television one can endure. Here's a list of upcoming events in Centre County that are geared toward the entire family.

The best part? These events are either free or on the cheap.

For a full list of events, or to submit an event, visit calendar.centredaily.com.

Family Game Night

What: Families are invited to stop by Centre County Library in Bellefonte to play different types of games.

When: 5:30- 7 p.m. June 19

Where: Centre County Library, 200 N Allegheny St, Bellefonte

Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org

Singing Onstage: The Wizard of Oz

What: The musical theater students from Singing Onstage will perform familiar songs from "The Wizard of Oz."

When: noon June 22

Where: Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen Street, State College

Info: www.singingonstage.com

Read It, Watch It series

What: The State Theatre will screen free family-friendly films on Wednesdays. Some of the selections inlcude "Frozen," "Coco," "Boss Baby" and "Tangled."

When: noon June 20-Aug. 22

Where: The State Theatre, 130 W College Ave, State College

Info: www.thestatetheatre.org

Family Story Time

What: Holt Memorial Library will celebrate Family Story Time with a beach themed story and a summer craft.

When: 6- 7 p.m. June 25

Where: Holt Memorial Library, 17 North Front Street, Philipsburg

Info:www.centrecountylibrary.org

Ferdinand the Bull Violin Concert

What: James Lyon, concertmaster of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, will use a violin to tell the story of Ferdinand the Bull.

When: 2:30 p.m. June 27

Where: Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen Street, State College

Info:www.schlowlibrary.org

Poochies on the Mountain

What: As part of its Movies on the Mountain series, Tussey Mountain will host a dog-friendly showing of the animated Disney film "The Fox and the Hound." Dogs must remain on a leash and owners are required to show up-to-date vaccination records and sign a liability waiver.

When: 9 p.m. June 29; Movies on the Mountain is held on Fridays through Aug. 17.

Where: Tussey Mountain, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg

Info: www.tusseymountain.com

IMG_mh-6404_4_1_MF8EP4DU_L231053498.JPG
The Movies on the Mountain series starts at Tussey Mountain on June 29.
Centre Daily Times, file

Welch Pool Cardboard Regatta

What: Families can help children make a boat from cardboard, paperboard and duct tape that they can paddle across Welch Pool in a race.

When: 2-4:30 p.m. July 4 (boats must be registered by 8 a.m. July 2)

Where: Welch Pool, 670 Westerly Parkway, State College

Info: www.crpr.org

Note: July 4 is also a $1 admission day at both Welch and Park Forest pools

Rock Painting

What: Children and their parents can paint rocks to hide throughout the community as part of Happy Valley Rocks or Clearfield Rocks.

When: 5:30- 7 p.m. July 12

Where: Holt Memorial Library, 17 North Front Street, Philipsburg

Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org

HappyValleyRocks 3
A rock painting workshop will be held July 12 at Holt Memorial Library in Philipsburg.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Dinosaur Dig

What: Field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will create a dig site filled with real dinosaur fossils at Centre Hall Public Library.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 25

Where: Centre Hall Public Library, 109 West Beryl Street, Centre Hall

Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org

Summer programs at The Arboretum

What: A variety of free activities take place in the children's garden at The Arboretum at Penn State through summer. They include a Family Yoga and Movement classes from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and meeting local creatures with Animal Afternoons from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park

Info: arboretum.psu.edu

  Comments  