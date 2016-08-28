Family, fins and finances: Young entrepreneur’s story starts with a dolphin’s tale

From a large scar streaking across her left side, Addie, researchers assume, is the survivor of a shark attack. A couple of years later, injuries appeared on her right side, leaving the team worried about her overall well-being.
But today, she’s doing just fine. Addie, an Atlantic spotted dolphin, can be seen with her crew, or “pod” in dolphin parlance, zipping around near Daytona Beach, Fla. The researchers who observe her can keep track of her movements thanks to a GPS tagging system on her fin.
And though Addie has since left her mom’s protection, her surrogate “dad” still keeps tabs on her more than 1,000 miles — and few nautical ones — away.
Nate Woodman adopted Addie in May, about five months after he started his clothing company Dolphin Apparel. It’s part of his business: 10 percent of profits go toward helping dolphins such as Addie get care from researchers and conservation groups. Woodman, 19, graduated from State College Area High School about a week after he adopted Addie. He also has another adopted dolphin named Milo.
And like any 19-year-old adoptive father of two Atlantic spotted dolphins, he’s the precocious sort. But fortunately, the sharks he encounters wear suits; whether they’re tailored for business or the 400 IM is another story.
“I try to say to anyone who owns Dolphin Apparel, they’re part of the family,” he said. “And I try to include them in what we’re doing.”
The avid swimmer is set to compete for La Salle University’s team in the fall. Near the Philadelphia market, the sandy-haired college freshman may soon add more members to his ever-expanding family.
Q: What gave you the idea for your company?
A: Back in January I started it. Jennifer Miller was my accounting teacher; I had her for junior and senior year and she was really influential in developing my business, and giving me confidence and encouraging me to develop my own business and myself.
I make all my money in the summer. I’m a paid swim coach (at Science Park Pool). I thought, “How can I make some money here, selling some cheap apparel that also gives back to charity?” So I found my market niche and I saw an opportunity. It’s a family atmosphere, and I thought, “what if I could tap into that market like (clothing retailer) Vineyard Vines?”
Q: What got you into swimming?
A: My two older brothers swam, one for (University of Massachusetts), one for (Franklin and Marshall College). That’s the reason I got into to swimming: I always wanted to do what my brothers were doing. And through SPRA (Science Park Recreation Association) — there are like 400 swimmers there. I swam my last race a few weeks ago.
Q: Why dolphins?
A: I love dolphins. So when you go underwater and do your kicks, they’re called dolphin kicks. So it’s been kind of around me. It just kind of came to me.
Q: You’re a young entrepreneur. How do you convince people to take you seriously?
A: I thought if I’m walking up to a high schooler, if I could ask them to spend $10, what would be another driving force that actually make them feel good about their purchase? Some people feel it is charity shopping for me and the dolphins, but my goal is to make them feel like it’s not. I want them — by the clothes, accessories they’re getting, whatever — I want them to feel like they’re purchasing something from Vineyard Vines or Ralph Lauren.
Q: What challenges have you encountered so far?
A: (laughs) So the Miami Dolphins keep thinking I’m trying to steal their work. Because if you search Dolphin Apparel in Google, it immediately comes up with Miami Dolphins. You have to go to www.dolphinapparel.com to pick it up.
But I have been contacted by the Super Bowl, too. The Super Bowl sets aside 20 tickets for charitable organizations each year, and I was called by them and entered for a raffle to try to win two tickets to the Super Bowl.
Q: Biggest inspiration?
A: I think most of it was inspired by Science Park Pool. I feel at home; I feel like it’s family.
