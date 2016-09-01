Follow the leader to the Pennsylvania Military Museum

When in doubt, just follow the leader.
Conventional wisdom aside, it helps to know that the person at the front of the line (and on the front line) has a proven track record — and that definitely applies in the case of retired U.S. Army Col. Vincent Tedesco, of State College.
After leading a reaction force against an enemy attack during the Battle of Dong Ha in South Vietnam, Tedesco was awarded the Silver Star Award for leadership. He will recount his experiences at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while giving a lecture at the Pennsylvania Military Museum.
For a sneak preview of Tedesco’s thoughts on leadership, take a look below.
Q: How old were you when you joined the Army?
A: I was commissioned upon graduation from Penn State ROTC at the age of 21.
Q: Did you feel a calling?
A: Yes, by the beginning of my senior year at State I knew I wanted to be a professional soldier. Growing up on Long Island, that was my dream.
Q: How long were you in Vietnam?
A: I served in Vietnam for a year, 1967-68.
Q: Do you think that there was something that distinguished Vietnam from other wars or conflicts that the country has been involved with, at least from a military perspective?
A: The overriding control of the strategic and operational efforts in waging the war by politicians in Washington was like fighting with one hand behind your back. This, plus the total lack of support by the media, led to the loss of the war and the wasting of 58,000-plus lives, as well as the terrible treatment given to many who served upon their return home.
Q: Who is someone that you looked up to or considered a great leader in your life?
A: I served under and with many great soldiers, but the ones who had the greatest impact upon me were Col. John House (my battalion commander in Vietnam) and Maj. Gen. Don Infante (a general I served under later in my career). Some other great leaders I was privileged to serve with and learn from were then-1st Sgt. Alex Crawford (later he was a command sergeant major), and Command Sgt. Maj. Wayne Barefoot, who was my CSM when I commanded a battalion in the 101st Airborne Division. In fact, I was lucky to work with or command a number of great non-commissioned officers who were great leaders and taught me a great deal. I also served under a few commanders who taught me what not to do.
Q: In your opinion, what is the most important quality for a leader to possess?
A: Take care of your soldiers and lead from the front. My first day in the Penn State ROTC, I was taught to follow the three Ms: Mission, Men and Myself. This is the order in which you expend your efforts every day. This is the single best thing I was ever taught.
Q: When did you retire? What has your life post-military looked like?
A: I retired in 1991, after 27 years. I was 48 and decided I should make some money before I got too old. I was then a director in the Lockheed Martin Corp. until I retired again in 2011. I have been invited to teach leadership at the Army’s Air Defense Artillery School at Fort Sill, Okla. I am on the board of directors of the Air Defense Artillery Association, president of the Central Pa. Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, was the adviser to my fraternity for over 20 years and coached lacrosse at State College (Area) High School for five years. I also volunteer with the Penn State men’s lacrosse team. I teach and serve on a committee for the OLLI program.
Q: What do you hope that people take away from your lecture at the military museum?
A: I hope people learn about the great young men who served their country. I hope they learn the lessons I learned: heroes come in all sizes, shapes, races, religions and sexes. Americans come in all sizes, shapes, races, religions and sexes and we fight and die as Americans. ... What I really want to leave in the minds of those who attend my talk is a question. Why are American fighting men and women able to defeat the best in the world on the battlefield, time and time again? Think about it, from 1783 to today, no nation can beat us on the battlefield. The only one that came close was the South in the Civil War — Americans against Americans who were fighting for a corrupt idea.
Q: Why do you think that it’s important for the stories of soldiers on the front line to continue to be told?
A: Now more than ever before, with such a small percentage of Americans serving, people must be made to understand how terrible combat is for those who fight. They must understand that sending young men and women into combat is something that should only be done for the most important reasons. Those who have served should never again be treated the way my men were when they returned from doing their duty.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
IF YOU GO
What: “Battle of Dong Ha: South Vietnam”
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg
Info: pamilmuseum.org
