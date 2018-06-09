New menu joins iconic cold treats at Twin Kiss

Editor’s note: This story is part of the Eat, Play, Live special section.
For years, the iconic Twin Kiss Restaurant in Howard has provided customers a nostalgic ice cream haven in which to gather on hot summer days. Under the leadership of its new owners, Terry and Nancy Hendricks, Twin Kiss continues offer their signature frozen desserts along with a menu filled with delicious new choices.
When the Hendricks purchased Twin Kiss about a year and a half ago, they knew they had a gem on their hands. Not finding much that needed to change, the Hendricks were looking forward to preserving the menu items that their loyal customers expected, including the area’s best ice cream and other frozen treats. But they also recognized an opportunity to expand the restaurant’s offerings, which they have successfully done.
“My wife, Nancy, and I have always been interested in small businesses, particularly restaurants,” Terry Hendricks said. “When the opportunity came about (to purchase) Twin Kiss, we couldn’t turn it down.”
As experienced small business owners, the Hendricks found the right balance between keeping things the same and adding new changes and twists on the classics, all in an effort to make sure their customers stay happy.
“We’ve added some things and took away some, but overall, we kept it the same, which is what the loyal customers like,” Terry Hendricks said.
It’s easy to find what you are craving on their menu. With choices ranging from traditional burgers, hot dogs, subs and sandwiches, to appetizers and comfort food, it’s saving room for dessert that’s the challenge. But believe me, you want to save room. Twin Kiss’ frozen treats, like their famous root beer floats, peanut butter shakes, hand dipped Turkey Hill ice cream and sundaes can’t be beat.
And with some of the new menu changes, it is tastier than ever at Twin Kiss. Boasting new and improved BBQ — including pork, ham and turkey options — as well as adding appetizers like jalapeño poppers, anyone would be hard pressed not to find something appealing to their taste buds.
Perhaps, though, their proudest addition is one that gives back to members of the Pennsylvania military community. “Just this year, we introduced the TK Vet Burger. It’s a double bacon cheeseburger that can be topped with whatever the customer chooses,” Terry Hendricks said. “Twenty percent of every burger goes to Pa. Wounded Warriors.”
You can support the charity, no matter what you order. “We also have a separate donation box for those customers who aren’t interested (in a burger) but want to contribute to the cause,” he said.
Since taking ownership last year, Terry and Nancy Hendricks have sought to continue the traditions and honor the history of the Twin Kiss Restaurant, all while adding their own personal touch.
“When our customers come into the Twin Kiss, we want it to be a welcoming place for them to relax, enjoy good food and be provided fast and friendly service,” Terry Hendricks said.
If you go
Where: 2495 North Eagle Valley Road, Howard
