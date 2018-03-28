15 years of clapping, singing, dancing — the Music Together of State College director is stepping down

Kathy DiMuccio is stepping down as the head of Music Together of State College after 15 years.
The program offers classes geared toward parents with children ages 0-4, using songs, rhythmic rhymes, movement and instrument play to introduce the building blocks of music.
“I’ve met so many wonderful families over the 15 years and I’ll miss them and I know that they’ll miss me,” DiMuccio said.
DiMuccio and her husband will be moving to Savannah, Georgia, in June following the conclusion of the spring classes. She plans on opening a new branch of Music Together there.
Betha Christopher will assume leadership of the State College program.
Christopher is the owner of Musikgarten, an early childhood music education program in State College. She has also taught at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Grace Lutheran Preschool and Kindergarten.
DiMuccio said that because Christopher has already established classes for older kids, she can help them transition to the next phase of their musical education once they age out of Music Together.
“There doesn’t have to be a goodbye with Betha,” DiMuccio said.
Christopher admires what DiMuccio has built and doesn’t foresee making any major changes to the program.
“I just want to pick it up and take it forward,” Christopher said.
She thinks that music can help young children develop body awareness, balance and language skills.
“The younger children like babies and toddlers are my favorite age to teach,” Christopher said.
For more information on Music Together of State College, visit www.musictogetherofsc.com.
