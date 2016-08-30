Living with Children: Math not necessarily the problem

Q: Our sixth-grade son has always been an excellent math student. This year, however, he melts down every time he does math homework. Within minutes, he becomes highly agitated, begins crying, and says it's too hard and he can't do it. We spoke with his teacher who says that he's having no problem in class. She had no explanation for what we're seeing at home. When he begins crying, my husband usually goes to help him, but that only makes matters worse. Your advice would be much appreciated.