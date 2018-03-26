Centre County has several specialty doughnut shops that feature make-your-own creations.
Doughnut shops are popping up all over the area. But which is the best?

By Jessica McAllister

March 26, 2018 11:06 AM

Specialty doughnut shops are all the rage in Centre County. In the past couple years, one has popped up after another — each features make-your-own dessert delights with endless toppings like crushed Oreo, sprinkles, peanut butter, Swedish Fish and even ice cream.

Hopefully you've had a chance to sample each. It's a tough choice, but which shop has your favorite treat?

Results will appear in an upcoming issue of the CDT. And stay tuned for videos of a CDT taste test, featuring some special guests.

