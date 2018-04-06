Here's how our judges ranked the doughnuts of Centre County

When your online doughnut poll is unceremoniously hacked, you know that you're on to something. Also, better firewalls are not a terrible idea.
But first the doughnut stuff. The CDT asked people to vote online for the their favorite doughnut spot in Centre County — Dam Donuts, Duck Donuts, Happy Buns and Peace, Love and Little Donuts — but because those results were compromised, we'll be relying exclusively on the unimpeachable integrity of our four judges: Centre County Commissioner Mike Pipe, Centre County Sheriff Bryan Sampsel, Grange Queen Megan Royer and State College Spikes Communications Manager Joe Putnam.
Full disclosure : I did not ask to see anyone's resume, largely because — and I cannot stress this enough— this was all done in good fun. The categories were plain, maple bacon and sweet. Each entry was graded on a score of 1- 10 (Happy Buns doesn't have a maple bacon doughnut so they were at a disadvantage points-wise).
Here are the final results:
Peace, Love and Little Donuts: 8.8
Dam Donuts: 8.1
Duck Donuts: 8.0
Happy Buns: 7.4
