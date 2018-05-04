Here's how new decor and photos are making a difference at the Community Cafe

Recent guests of the Community Cafe located inside of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in State College may have noticed that it feels a little bit less like visitors day at the state penitentiary cafeteria. There are photos, paintings by local artists and a few select quotes taken straight from the mouths of regulars.
For a little less than a decade, the cafe has provided a free weekly dinner open to anyone who cares to join — Penn State professors, members of the church choir or people feeling just plain lonesome. Ron and Sharon Rovansek began volunteering back when the spread was limited to soup and bagels.
"Food is such an important part of our lives. We have rituals around food. We share food with family and friends," Sharon Rovansek said.
The early days were simple, punctuated by decor that seemed to be going for a distinctly minimalist vibe that said, "Hey, we have walls here."
Progress marched onward, beginning with the arrival of hot entrees bolstered by a well-rounded supporting cast of beverages, salads and desserts. The installation of a commercial grade refrigerator and stove was perhaps inevitable.
Lined up side by side against the subzero practicality of, say, a fridge, the photos and the paintings and the Adam West "Batman" reruns might seem like unnecessary flourishes, but they do serve an important function to the people who walk through the door.
Sharon Rovansek defines it as an atmosphere of welcoming.
"It's not like a soup kitchen that's happening to them. They're a part of it," Rovansek said.
Jeffrey Packard, a pastor at St. Andrew's, said that approximately two-thirds of the volunteers involved with the Community Cafe are not involved with the church. Their efforts are documented up on the wall in what he referred to as a photo essay of the whole ministry.
Packard said that the cafe has become a symbol of the church's efforts in the community.
"The Community Cafe has really become the main example of that kind of outreach," Packard said.
Besides, he thinks that the new decor really brightens up the space. The patrons don't seem to mind extra candy to go with all of the pies and pastries.
"A couple of people came up and told me that they choked up when they saw it and started to cry," Rovansek said.
Comments