Birds need just an invitation to join your yard

Fall is peak season for Centre County’s native birds, and there’s no better time for an introduction to the world of bird feeding.
Species of birds seen in the area at this time of year include woodpeckers, nuthatches and mourning doves, said Doug Wentzel, naturalist and program director at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center.
“For many bird watchers fall is the beginning of the big feeder season,” Wentzel said. “Everything is tied to where you live and what’s going on in the area.”
Wiscoy for Animals in State College sells everything needed to start a bird feeder. Amy Lake, one of the store’s longtime employees, said most people will see birds at a feeder within a week of putting it up.
Lake recommends filling a feeder halfway to start, which will provide an accurate gauge of usage and how much mess a feeder will create. She also advises placing feeders near trees or bushes if possible to give birds cover from other animals who may be lurking near the feeder.
“They can duck into the bush first to make sure the coast is clear before going for the feeder,” Lake said.
Lake said new customers should start with a five-pound bag of birdseed. Wiscoy’s most popular type of feed is its custom blend, followed by black oil sunflower seed. Prices range from $1-$2.60 per pound.
Shaver’s Creek uses black oil sunflower seed almost exclusively because it attracts most of Centre County’s native bird species. Wentzel said seed choice is one way to control the types of birds you see at a feeder.
“If people have preferences of who they’re feeding, the choice of seed can help you keep unwanted birds away,” Wentzel said. “Some people like all birds, while others only want to feed those that are native.”
In addition to feeding birds, Lake said providing water for them is often overlooked. A bird fountain or other water container near a feeder is a good idea, especially during warmer months.
“Over the summer there was no water around anywhere for birds to drink naturally, it was just way too dry,” Lake said.
Bird feeders are attractive to many other types of animals. They should be taken down at night to prevent bears from getting into them, at least through the end of bear season at the beginning of winter.
“Bird seed is a cheap and easy food source for bears, and they can ruin a feeder in one night,” Lake said.
Speaking of other animals, squirrels are a big enemy of bird feeders. Many commercial feeders are designed to be squirrel proof by holding feed inside a container with an opening that is too small for squirrels to access. Prices range from $20-$50.
Wentzel said Shaver’s Creek has had as many as 19 squirrels on its bird feeder, but they do not actively try to keep them away.
Lake said individuals will sometimes try to bait squirrels with corn so they do not go after bird seed. Placement of feeders can help, too, especially hanging them up high where it’s harder for squirrels, bears and other intruders to reach.
Lake said birdwatching is a great hobby for people of all ages, especially children who need to replace screen time with time spent outdoors.
“If they can go out after school to tend the bird feeder, they may be more likely to see what else is going on outside,” Lake said.
Lake has advised working-age customers that a schedule change may sometimes be necessary in order to make the most of a birding habit.
“People will come in and say that they’re not seeing much activity during the day, but the feed is nearly gone by the time they come home from work at night,” Lake said. “I tell them to take the next Friday off and stay home so they can see the action happening at their feeder.”
For those looking to learn more about birds in the Centre Region, Shaver’s Creek holds Migration Morning Bird Walks at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings through Sept. 28.
Wentzel said Shaver’s Creek is also planning at 24-hour bird watching event called The Big Sit in early October. Contact Shaver’s Creek shaverscreek@psu.edu or 863-2000 to register.
The State College Bird Club, comprised of bird enthusiasts from around the area, also offers educational opportunities. The group’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the meeting room at Foxdale Village, 500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College. Visit scbirdcl.org for more information.
In addition, Wiscoy will hold a bird feed sale in October, during which customers can pre-purchase feed for the entire winter and pick it up at the store as needed throughout the season.
