Ask Angie's List: Are your home decorating ideas trendy or not?

From wall colors to accessories, what design trends dominate decorating, and which decorating ideas are passing fads?
Interior designers Jeanette Turk of Decorating Den Interiors in Baton Rouge, La., and Marisa Moore, owner of Interior Style in Chantilly, Va., weigh in on what's in - and what's out - in the world of home decor.
1. WHITE AND GRAY WALLS: TRENDY
Gray and white walls remain the go-to neutral wall colors over beiges and tans, Turk says. "Everything is light, airy and bright," she says. "If you're seeing dark colors, they're navy blue on accent walls or in pops on textiles."
2. FORMAL LIVING ROOMS: NOT TRENDY
More homeowners are opting to replace formal sitting areas with multi-purpose rooms or home office spaces, according to Turk and Moore. "As more people work from home, they're willing to spend more money on a dedicated home office rather than just a small chair and lap desk," Turk says.
3. BRUSHED NICKEL FIXTURES: NOT TRENDY
While chrome finishes remain popular for bathroom fixtures, elsewhere around the house and in home accessories gold reigns the world of metallic finishes, along with brass, ahead of brushed nickel and oil-rubbed bronze, Turk says. "Gold is the metal of the year in everything from drawer hardware to light fixtures and other accent pieces," she says.
4. NATURAL ELEMENTS: TRENDY
Fresh and simple remain the ideal aesthetic as mid-century modern and transitional decorating ideas continue to gain popularity, Moore says. Get the look by combining materials like furniture in gray- and white-washed or natural wood tones and textiles in linen and burlap fabrics.
5. GRANITE: NOT TRENDY
This year, quartz and marble surpassed the mighty granite in trendiness in the realm of countertop materials. "With their subtle patterns, white carrara in the bathroom and marble in the kitchen offer a much sleeker look than granite," Turk says.
6. PATTERNED WALLPAPER: TRENDY
Your grandmother's wallpaper with a duck border? Definitely not on trend. Instead, think natural elements like grass cloths and subtle geometric prints and variations of color, Moore says. Make a statement by applying a pattern to a feature wall, or go for a cozy effect and wallpaper an entire room.
Amanda Bell is a reporter for Angie's List, a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers. Visit AngiesList.com.
Comments