Plumber: Vessel sinks are very versatile

Q: Dear Ed: I am getting older and find myself holding onto things to keep my balance. With that said, we're doing an aging-in-place remodel to our bathroom. I would like a vessel-type sink but want one made of very strong materials and more suited to my needs. Can you please point me in the right direction for choosing my new bathroom vessel sink?
- Holly, Florida
A: Vessel sinks are attractive additions to any bathroom. The good news is the choices are very versatile when it comes to style and materials.
For aging-in-place bathrooms, you may want to look into a lower and wider vessel sink with a larger open bowl area that's gently curved. This style vessel sink is easy to access and since vessel sinks are countertop installed, they usually sit up a little higher than a standard sink. (Good for the back.)
For material, if you're looking for strength and durability, enameled cast iron is a solid choice. Also, with its thick round edges, if you ever have to grab onto the rim of the sink, you'll know you made a firm decision.
