China tips for your Thanksgiving table

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season Pause

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:38 Jerry Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay speaks

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor