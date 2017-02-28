Home Gardening School prepares attendees for growing season

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Centre County will host the third annual Home Gardening School on March 18 at the Forest Resources Building at University Park.
The day’s events will kick off with a keynote address, “Design Principles for a Beautiful, Productive and Sustainable Garden” by Shari Edelson, director of horticulture and curator at The Arboretum at Penn State. Anyone who has experienced Edelson’s expertise, passion and enthusiasm will testify that those in attendance are in for a treat.
The Home Gardening School is open to all members of the public, and this year’s symposium will feature new classes based on two themes. “Best Practices” will offer experienced insights into how to get the best results from your garden, with topics including integrated pest management, gardening on a budget, pruning woody ornamentals and dealing with invasive plants. “Personalizing Your Landscape Design” will explore how to tailor your garden to your taste and needs with sessions on shade gardening, native plants, four season design and gardening in small spaces.
The Home Gardening School will include door prizes and a boxed lunch. The registration fee is $65 and the registration deadline is March 10. For a complete schedule and to register, visit www.extension.psu.edu/home-gardening or call 355-4897.
Please feel free to contact For additional questions on this event or the Master Gardener program, contact Lara Nagle, Master Gardener interim program assistant at lkn904@psu.edu.
I would encourage all gardeners to attend this event. I am sure that you will come away with a wealth of gardening activities to put into practice this coming growing season.
Bill Lamont is a professor and extension vegetable specialist in the department of plant science at Penn State and can be reached by email at wlamont@psu.edu.
