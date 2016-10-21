Series seek to build a bridge between LGBTQ and faith communities

1:24 'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:55 Franklin talks getting players back

2:13 The Boss Baby trailer

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:58 Donut Dash 5K

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

1:22 Fall fashion trends include mustard yellow

2:09 Scenes from BEA football

2:54 Franklin discusses plans for bye week

3:20 Chambers talks upcoming basketball season