Juniper Village offers short- and long-term care options

When the holidays reveal that Mom and Dad cannot live alone anymore, Juniper Village at Brookline offers quality care solutions. As we enter a holiday season full of giving, traveling and time together, light is often shed on the care needs of our oldest family members. Whether family is deciding to travel out of town and leave older parents home, or family is coming to stay with older parents for the holidays, Juniper Village can assist when care is needed.
Juniper Village offers a skilled nursing environment complete with an on-site therapy service for rehabilitation needs, an active personal care setting with suites ranging in size to meet individual preferences, a memory care location tailored to provide exceptional dementia care services and independent-living apartments for those who enjoy the amenities of a senior living community.
Juniper Village provides short-term stays for individuals that might need additional support for a short period of time, as well as more long-term living stays. Respite stays are available in skilled nursing, personal care and memory care. Ideal situations for respite stays include: after being discharged from a skilled nursing facility, rehab or medical hospital and additional supports are needed before returning home, family traveling during the holidays or trialing personal care as a way of preparing for future needs. Long-term care living options are available in skilled nursing, personal care, memory care and independent living.
Dedicated to nurturing the spirit of life in each individual we touch, Juniper believes the keys to healthy aging are an active body, an engaged mind and a fulfilled spirit. Juniper Village at Brookline was one of the first senior living communities to offer all levels of care in the State College area. Nestled in the rolling hills of Centre County, the picturesque campus features outdoor walking paths, fish ponds and breathtaking views of surrounding mountainsides. This year, Juniper Village at Brookline received the Bronze Quality Award through the American Health Care Association for its exceptional quality customer service and care to older adults. Also this year, Juniper Village at Brookline employee Denise Yeager, was awarded the AL/PC Most Valuable Employee of the Year through the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
To learn about how Juniper Village can assist you and your family, call 238-3139.
Kathryn Bainbridge is the director of community relations at Juniper Village Senior Living at Brookline.
