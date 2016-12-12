Updated safe sleeping recommendations aims to reduce risk of SIDS

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death. Pause

1:06 Remembering Pearl Harbor

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure