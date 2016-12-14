The do’s and don’ts of miscellaneous plastics recycling

In the few years since the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority began collecting miscellaneous plastics for recycling, we still receive many questions about the program, have faced many challenges and have learned a lot in the process. The following are some do’s and don’ts of our miscellaneous plastics recycling program.
Miscellaneous plastics cannot be placed in curbside recycling bins. There are six drop-off locations where miscellaneous plastic containers can be recycled. Each of the locations houses a large red container marked “miscellaneous plastics.” We have miscellaneous plastic recycling containers located at the following locations:
▪ CCRRA, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte
▪ ClearWater Conservancy, 2555 N. Atherton St., State College
▪ Burger King, 901 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte
▪ Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 244 W. Hamilton Ave., State College
▪ Snappy’s, 2892 Earlystown Road, Centre Hall
▪ Rush Township Building, 150 Richard St., Philipsburg
Do place the following items inside of our miscellaneous plastics drop-off containers: yogurt containers, margarine/butter tubs, cottage cheese containers, sour cream containers, dessert topping containers, strawberry/blueberry/raspberry containers, muffin/baked goods containers, lettuce/salad bar containers and plastic food storage containers. A more comprehensive list of acceptable miscellaneous plastics can be found at www.centrecountyrecycles.org.
Do not place the following items in or around our miscellaneous plastics drop-off containers: Styrofoam peanuts/pieces/sheets, bubble wrap, plastic wrap, plastic bags, salt bags, wood pellet bags, clothes hangers, clothes baskets, Rubbermaid, Sterilite and Tupperware plastic totes, plastic toys, cat litter pans, cat litter buckets and vinyl siding.
Do bring plastic bags, plastic wrap, bubble wrap, salt bags, wood pellet bags, bread bags, ice bags, cereal liners and plastic film to a local grocery store and place in the “Plastic Bag Container” to be properly recycled.
Do not place narrow neck plastic bottles, jugs and jars in the miscellaneous plastics container.
Do place narrow neck plastic bottles, jugs and jars in a curbside recycling bin or in a drop-off container labeled for “Plastic Bottles, Jugs and Jars”.
Do bring vinyl siding to CCRRA from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday to be recycled. We have a box labeled for vinyl siding at the Transfer Station.
Do not leave items on the ground next to the drop-off containers. If you bring your miscellaneous plastic items in a bag, remove them from the bag and place them into our container. If the item does not fit into the container opening, we are unable to take it.
All of our miscellaneous plastics containers are clearly marked with a list of do’s and don’ts to help if you have any questions.
If your miscellaneous plastic item does not fit into the opening on any of our containers, we cannot accept it in our recycling program. Please do not leave anything on the ground around any of our recycling drop-off containers, as they attract pests and lead to an unsightly atmosphere.
Thanks for your help in keeping the quality of recyclables up and the litter around our containers down.
Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
