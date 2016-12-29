Dads: think about college in the new year

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60